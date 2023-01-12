Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,492,000.

SLV opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

