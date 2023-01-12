Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Sells $20,974.25 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) COO Nancy Stuart sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $20,974.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of CNCE opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $322.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,720,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 488,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

