Compound Dai (CDAI) Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Compound Dai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound Dai has a total market capitalization of $557.77 million and $4.10 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00444992 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,719.73 or 0.31430680 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.01042817 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai launched on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

