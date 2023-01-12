Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $272.13 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Compound has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $272.13 million and approximately $27.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $37.45 or 0.00198938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00107492 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00063590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00033032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000359 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000161 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 36.56734202 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $18,705,656.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

