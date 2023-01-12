Comparing Standard Lithium (SLI) and The Competition

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Standard Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 114 853 1430 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 39.12%. Given Standard Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -24.32% 17.74% 5.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -20.20 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 21.25

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.