CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.27% from the company’s previous close.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.78. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CommScope by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

