Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -930.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

In other news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 27,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $485,145.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,505.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 27,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $485,145.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 500,304 shares of company stock worth $8,941,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after acquiring an additional 540,858 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

