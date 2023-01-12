Citigroup Lowers Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) to Neutral

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMWB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Price Performance

Similarweb stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.17. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 141.06% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Similarweb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.