Citigroup Begins Coverage on London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LDNXF opened at $89.25 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.