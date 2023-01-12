Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

