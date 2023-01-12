Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
