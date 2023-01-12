Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $84.88 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.78 or 0.00443575 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,705.62 or 0.31330554 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.01029711 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.