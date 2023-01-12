China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Feihe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

China Feihe Price Performance

CFEIY stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. China Feihe has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

