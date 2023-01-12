China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.19

Shares of China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.
China BlueChemical Company Profile
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China BlueChemical (CBLUY)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for China BlueChemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BlueChemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.