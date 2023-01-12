Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 3,363,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $576.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $3,546,000. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 189.7% during the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 181,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 119,124 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 541,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.