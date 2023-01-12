Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 3.6 %

CEMI opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.70. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chembio Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

