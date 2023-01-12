Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $246.94 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $366.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,254,000 after acquiring an additional 99,739 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

