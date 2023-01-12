CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

