CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 118,900 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
CBL & Associates Properties Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.
