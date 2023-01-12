Casper (CSPR) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $324.14 million and $5.08 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,422,348,060 coins and its circulating supply is 10,660,596,798 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,420,194,629 with 10,658,586,978 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02921408 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,944,912.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

