Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €22.00 ($23.66) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Carrefour Stock Performance

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

