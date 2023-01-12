Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.11 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001794 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and $330.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.48 or 0.07736356 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00090854 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00032821 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00066079 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010200 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001165 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00024172 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,639,817 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.