Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$5.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.50.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capstone Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.66.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$6.04 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.63. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$453.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,236,027.20.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

