Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$5.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.50.
CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capstone Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.66.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$6.04 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.63. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,236,027.20.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
Featured Stories
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.