Capital Advantage Inc. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.41 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

