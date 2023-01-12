Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $86.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

