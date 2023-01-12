Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 7.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRA. Cowen boosted their target price on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Opera Limited has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $704.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $85.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

