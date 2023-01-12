Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $91.59.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.