Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%.
Caesars Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $91.59.
Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment
In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.