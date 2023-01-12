Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.83

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 25956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Buckle Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.00.
Buckle Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2,635.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Buckle by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Buckle Company Profile
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
See Also
