Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.30

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Brother Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.75.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.



