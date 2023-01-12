Brokers Set Expectations for argenx SE’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for argenx in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($18.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($16.61). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $32.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($430.11) to €425.00 ($456.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

Shares of ARGX opened at $395.45 on Thursday. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $407.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.80.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

