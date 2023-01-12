Brokerages Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Target Price at $80.70

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.70.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

WWE stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.13. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.73 million. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

