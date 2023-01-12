Brokerages Set Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) PT at $1,717.50

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,717.50.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,200.00 to 1,370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.40. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $486.71.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

