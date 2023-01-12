Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT at $5.87

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.24) to €5.40 ($5.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

NOK stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

