Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 700

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 700 ($8.53).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.53) to GBX 725 ($8.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 640 ($7.80) to GBX 650 ($7.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Informa Price Performance

LON INF opened at GBX 645.60 ($7.87) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 608.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 573.87. The company has a market capitalization of £9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,304.00. Informa has a one year low of GBX 488 ($5.95) and a one year high of GBX 650.80 ($7.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

