Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) PT at C$27.25

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.89.

ABX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.42. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,735.33. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

