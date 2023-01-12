Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) vs. Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bright Mountain Media and Venus Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Venus Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 1.87 -$12.00 million N/A N/A Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Venus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -43.49% N/A -26.56% Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Volatility and Risk

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 85, suggesting that its share price is 8,400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

