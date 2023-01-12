Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BRZE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. 465,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,496. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.41. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.