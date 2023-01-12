Bradley L. Campbell Sells 11,700 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 2,221,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,727. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
