Bradley L. Campbell Sells 11,700 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 2,221,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,727. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

