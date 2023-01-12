BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.30.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $43.56 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

