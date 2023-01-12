BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.