BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNP traded down €0.67 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €58.35 ($62.74). 2,572,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.68. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($74.38).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.