BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Hits $517.59 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion and approximately $517.59 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for $286.91 or 0.01574585 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,962,739 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,962,918.82744405 in circulation.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

