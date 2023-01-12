BMO Capital Markets Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.30.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at C$20.50 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.07 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.55.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$964.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

