Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 5.6%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 824,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,681,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £13.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

