Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of BRBS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 22,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,545. The company has a market capitalization of $239.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $36.65 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 603.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 46.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile



Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

