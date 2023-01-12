Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.
Blue Ridge Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of BRBS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 22,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,545. The company has a market capitalization of $239.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 603.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 46.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
