Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.84.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The company had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,101 shares of company stock valued at $649,230. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

