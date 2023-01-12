Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDIMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

