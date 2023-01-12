Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits Market Cap of $10.35 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $157,745.57 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.09518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.83658104 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $153,125.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

