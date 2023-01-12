Bitcoin Latinum Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $37.61 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

