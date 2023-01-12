Bitcicoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.05 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $609,646.10 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

