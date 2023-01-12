Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Down 0.7%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €28.78 ($30.95) and last traded at €29.08 ($31.27). 35,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.28 ($31.48).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GBF shares. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Bilfinger in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Bilfinger Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

